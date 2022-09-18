Ola Electric to open over 200 experience centres by March 2023

Ola Electric currently offers two electric scooters in the country- Ola S1 Pro and Ola S1. The former was launched in the year 2021 on August 15. The later debuted a year later on the same day.
Ola Electric will open more than 20 experience centres in the country by March next year, CEO Bhvish Aggarwal said in a post on microblogging site Twitter. He said that the experience centres offer ‘the convenience of online purchases and test rides’ and are being loved by the customers. The company currently has 20 Ola experience centres across the country.
“Opening up experience centres across the country. 20 already, more than 200 by March! Customers loving the convenience of online purchases and test rides - thousands a day and growing. Experience centres will enable even more people to experience our products!" wrote Bhavish Aggarwal in the tweet.
Ola Electric currently offers two electric scooters in the country- Ola S1 Pro and Ola S1. The former was launched in the year 2021 on August 15. The later debuted a year later on the same day. Ola Electric S1 scooter in India with an introductory price of ₹99,999. The all-new electric scooter is equipped with a 3KWh electric motor and has a range of up to 141 km. With the sports mode, the scooter will run up to 90 km on a single charge. Red, Jet black, Porcelain White, Neo Mint (Blue) and Liquid Silver are the colour options of the Ola S1 Electric scooter. While the Ola Electric S1 Pro is offered in Marshmellow , Neo Mint, Porcelain White, Coral Glam, Jet Black, Liquid Silver, Matt Black, Anthracite Grey and Gerua colour options. The company introduced a Khaki colour variant of its Ola Electric S1 Pro to mark the 75th anniversary of Indian Independence.
The company is expected to brings its first electric vehicle by as early as 2024. Ola Electric Car is touted by the company as ‘sportiest-ever’ car in India. It will be equipped with an all-glass roof. It will come with assisted drive technology and offer keyless operation. Major highlight of the electric car is that it will hit a speed of 100 Kmph from 0 Kmph in four seconds. On a single charge, it will have a range of more than 500 Km. Additionally, the upcoming Ola Electric car will have a drag coefficient of 0.21.
