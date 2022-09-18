Ola Electric to open over 200 experience centres by March 2023

Ola Electric currently offers two electric scooters in the country- Ola S1 Pro and Ola S1. The former was launched in the year 2021 on August 15. The later debuted a year later on the same day. Ola Electric S1 scooter in India with an introductory price of ₹99,999. The all-new electric scooter is equipped with a 3KWh electric motor and has a range of up to 141 km. With the sports mode, the scooter will run up to 90 km on a single charge. Red, Jet black, Porcelain White, Neo Mint (Blue) and Liquid Silver are the colour options of the Ola S1 Electric scooter. While the Ola Electric S1 Pro is offered in Marshmellow , Neo Mint, Porcelain White, Coral Glam, Jet Black, Liquid Silver, Matt Black, Anthracite Grey and Gerua colour options. The company introduced a Khaki colour variant of its Ola Electric S1 Pro to mark the 75th anniversary of Indian Independence.

