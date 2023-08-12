Ola Electric has officially announced that they will be revealing the MoveOS 4 update on its Consumer Day - August 15. Anticipated to be made available to customers by year-end, this update marks an advancement for the Ola S1 lineup of electric scooters.

‘It’s time to change the way you move. Again. MoveOS 4. Coming on Customer Day,’ reads a post on Twitter by Ola Electric.

The MoveOS 4 update is set to introduce fresh features to the Ola S1 electric scooter range. Among the anticipated additions is the Concert mode, an extension of the existing Party mode. In the Party mode, the scooter's lights synchronize with the music being played. In the upcoming Concert mode, it is speculated that lights and music coordination will be extended to encompass multiple scooters.

Furthermore, Ola Electric might expand the scooter's mood options, presenting users with diverse home screen settings for the digital display. Presently, the scooter offers three mood choices—light, auto, and dark settings. In parallel, Ola Electric is diligently developing Ola Maps, a potential navigation tool for future use. These new maps could potentially enable a feature akin to the Ather Trip Planner, aiding riders in planning routes by highlighting charging stations along the way.

Alongside this news, Bhavish Aggarwal, co-founder of Ola Electric, shared a teaser image on Twitter, showcasing what seems to be the silhouette of an electric motorcycle.