Ola Electric to reveal MoveOS 4 on August 15, CEO Bhavish Aggarwal teases e-motorcycle
Ola Electric will reveal the MoveOS 4 update on August 15, bringing new features to its Ola S1 electric scooters. The company also teased an image of a silhouette of an electric motorcycle.
Ola Electric has officially announced that they will be revealing the MoveOS 4 update on its Consumer Day - August 15. Anticipated to be made available to customers by year-end, this update marks an advancement for the Ola S1 lineup of electric scooters.
The MoveOS 4 update is set to introduce fresh features to the Ola S1 electric scooter range. Among the anticipated additions is the Concert mode, an extension of the existing Party mode. In the Party mode, the scooter's lights synchronize with the music being played. In the upcoming Concert mode, it is speculated that lights and music coordination will be extended to encompass multiple scooters.
Furthermore, Ola Electric might expand the scooter's mood options, presenting users with diverse home screen settings for the digital display. Presently, the scooter offers three mood choices—light, auto, and dark settings. In parallel, Ola Electric is diligently developing Ola Maps, a potential navigation tool for future use. These new maps could potentially enable a feature akin to the Ather Trip Planner, aiding riders in planning routes by highlighting charging stations along the way.
Alongside this news, Bhavish Aggarwal, co-founder of Ola Electric, shared a teaser image on Twitter, showcasing what seems to be the silhouette of an electric motorcycle.
Beyond the scope of scooter enhancements, Ola Electric has been actively studying various motorcycles as part of their quest to create an electric motorcycle of their own. The motorcycle's design carries a sporty aura, reminiscent of the KTM RC series. However, it's worth noting that this design is likely in the preliminary stages, possibly still in the pre-production or concept phase.
Ola Electric recently opened the purchase window for Ola S1 Air. The electric scooter is currently available for ₹1.09 lakh (ex-showroom) for those who had made prior bookings. For others interested in the electric scooter, it will cost an additional ₹10,000.
The company announced to extend the introductory price of ₹1.1 lakh (ex-showroom) of Ola S1 Air till August 15.