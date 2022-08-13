Ola Electric to unveil its first electric car ahead of I-Day: What to expect

Ola Electric has teased that it will introduce its greenest EV yet. It is speculated that the second product is likely to be a more affordable version of the S1 Pro scooter. It is noteworthy that Ola Electric stopped selling the S1 despite the launch, Ola might make modifications to the more affordable version of the S1 Pro and launch it probably in a new look.

