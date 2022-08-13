Ola Electric to unveil its first electric car ahead of I-Day: What to expect

Recently, Bhavish Aggarwal, CEO of the EV maker, has shared a short video of the electric car on his social media handle, confirming that Ola's first electric car will make its global debut on August 15, 2022.
Ola, an electric vehicle manufacturer has confirmed its first electric car will make its global debut on August 15, 2022. Recently, Bhavish Aggarwal, CEO of the EV maker, has shared a short video of the electric car on his social media handle.
Old Electric is also expected to introduce two other new products on India’s 75th Independence Day. These are likely to be either a more affordable electric scooter compared to its flagship S1 Pro or it could also be an announcement of a new facility where Ola can develop the electric car and its battery cells.
Aggarwal shared a video on Twitter, announcing Ola’s upcoming electric car. This video shows a vehicle in red with only its rear wheels visible as it runs on a road. Further mentioning a Hindi film dialogue, Aggarwal wrote, “Picture abhi baaki hai mere dost. See you on 15th August 2PM" meaning There’s more to it.
The vehicle shown in the video highlights that this upcoming car is likely to get a clean profile with one strong character line down the middle. It also does not seem to visible any door for the second row, making people wonder if it is going to be a two-seater model or having conventional rear setting.
To recall, Ola launched its first electric scooter on the same day last year. Although it showcased both the S1 and S1 Pro variants, the automaker sells only the S1 Pro electric scooter.
Ola Electric has teased that it will introduce its greenest EV yet. It is speculated that the second product is likely to be a more affordable version of the S1 Pro scooter. It is noteworthy that Ola Electric stopped selling the S1 despite the launch, Ola might make modifications to the more affordable version of the S1 Pro and launch it probably in a new look.
Meanwhile, Ola has recently hiked the price of its S1 Pro electric scooter. The mobility firm had already announced this probable hike in the past and with the opening of a new purchase window the new price of Ola S1 Pro has been revealed as well. Launched at ₹1,29,999 in August last year, the Ola S1 Pro now costs ₹1.40 lakh (ex-showroom).
