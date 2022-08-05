Ola Electric to unveil its first electric car on August 15

Ola Electric is expected to launch its first electric car in India on August 15. Founder and CEO Bhavish Aggarwal took to Twitter to tease a new product launch on the country’s 75th Independence Day. While he did not reveal the name of the product, it is likely that the company may bring its first electric car in the country on August 15. Ola Electric has been teasing its four-wheeler electric car for a while now.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}