Ola Electric to unveil its first electric car on August 15

Ola Electric is expected to launch its first electric car on India's 75th Independence Day. OLA CEO and Founder Bhavish Aggarwal has teased a new product launch on Twitter.
Ola Electric is expected to launch its first electric car in India on August 15. Founder and CEO Bhavish Aggarwal took to Twitter to tease a new product launch on the country’s 75th Independence Day. While he did not reveal the name of the product, it is likely that the company may bring its first electric car in the country on August 15. Ola Electric has been teasing its four-wheeler electric car for a while now.
At the event, the company will also announce its ‘big’ future plans.“Super excited to announce a new product this 15th August! Will also share more about our BIG future plans!!", Bhavish Aggarwal wrote on Twitter. In the tweet, Aggarwal says that the launch event will be livestreamed online. Time and link to watch the broadcast will be shared soon.
This is not the first time Ola Electric has offered a glimpse of its upcoming electric four-wheeler. In June this year, the company teased the device for the first time during the Ola Customer Day at the Ola FutureFactory. Ola Electric has also shared a teaser video of the same showing sleek LED DRLs with Red hues. The video also gave a glimpse of the front and rear design of the car with Ola logo on both sides.
Ola's first electric car is likely to be a low-slung, wide car with a coupe-like roofline. Teased to be the ‘sportiest car ever’, the upcoming vehicle is rumoured to be a 4-door sedan with a long battery set.
Ola Electric is reportedly looking to acquire a 1,000 acres of land for its EV four-wheeler factory. This is almost double its current FutureFactory where it builds S1 Pro electric scooters. The company currently retails two electric scooters in India - Ola S1 and Ola S1 Pro.
