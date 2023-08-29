Ola Electric's new S1 range of electric scooters surges past 75,000 bookings in just two weeks of launch2 min read 29 Aug 2023, 11:39 AM IST
Ola Electric's new S1 series electric scooters receive impressive 75,000 bookings in just two weeks. Prices range from ₹90,000 to ₹1.47 lakh.
Ola Electric recently unveiled its revamped S1 series of electric scooters, and within a mere two weeks of their launch, they have received an impressive 75,000 bookings.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message