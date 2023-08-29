Ola Electric recently unveiled its revamped S1 series of electric scooters, and within a mere two weeks of their launch, they have received an impressive 75,000 bookings. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

These new offerings, which include the Gen2 S1 Pro and S1 X in addition to the existing Ola S1 Air electric scooter, cater to a diverse range of customers with prices ranging from ₹90,000 to ₹1.47 lakh (ex-showroom). It is worth noting that Ola has not disclosed the specific breakdown of bookings for each model.

The company has expanded its electric scooter lineup, which now kicks off with the S1 X model priced at ₹90,000 (ex-showroom). This variant is offered in three different versions. The standard S1 X version is available with either a 2 kWh or 3 kWh battery pack. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Meanwhile, the S1 X+ variant is equipped with a 3 kWh battery pack and is currently introduced at a special price of ₹1 lakh. The S1 Air model holds a price tag of ₹1.20 lakh, while the recently experienced Gen2 S1 Pro is set at ₹1.47 lakh. All these prices are ex-showroom in India.

As per HT Auto, a spokesperson from Ola Electric said, “We are thrilled with the response our new S1 lineup has received. We are working with speed and a clear vision to support the country’s leadership in electrification. With our refreshed lineup of scooters including the S1 Pro, S1 X portfolio and our recently launched S1 Air, there is absolutely no reason to buy an ICE product anymore."

Ola Electric asserts a notably reduced ownership expense for its electric scooter lineup in comparison to equivalent Internal Combustion Engine (ICE) scooters. The company indicates that the S1 X model has the potential to yield savings of up to ₹2,600 on a monthly basis and ₹30,000 annually, encompassing fuel and maintenance outlays. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Similarly, purchasers of the S1 Air variant can anticipate savings of about ₹1,900 per month and ₹23,000 annually. For Ola S1 Pro buyers, potential savings are approximately ₹1,100 monthly and ₹13,000 yearly. These calculations are based on an average daily commute of 30 km for the determination of overall ownership expenses.

Currently, Ola Electric is open to bookings for the S1 X+ model, with deliveries set to commence from September. For the S1 X variants, available with 2 kWh and 3 kWh options, reservations can be made at a cost of ₹999, and deliveries are slated to start in December. Furthermore, Ola has plans in progress for a forthcoming range of electric motorcycles, anticipated to be introduced under the M1 brand, with a projected launch date in 2024.