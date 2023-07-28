Ola Electric, an Indian electric two-wheeler manufacturer, has opened the purchase window for its latest electric scooter , the S1 Air. Surprisingly, the company initiated the purchase window a day earlier than the initially scheduled date of July 28. The response from customers in the first few hours has exceeded Ola's expectations, with over 3,000 units already booked during this initial phase.

The Ola S1 Air is currently available for ₹1.09 lakh (ex-showroom) for those who had made prior bookings. For others interested in the electric scooter, it will cost an additional ₹10,000.

Ola Electric's Founder and CEO, Bhavish Aggarwal, took to social media to announce a significant update. He shared that the first 1,000 units of the S1 Air electric scooter were booked within one hour after the purchase window was opened. Just three hours later, Aggarwal shared another update, revealing that the company had reached an impressive milestone of 3,000 units booked. The response from customers has been remarkable.

On July 27, 2023, Ola Electric Founder and CEO, Bhavish Aggarwal, made an announcement during a live webcast, stating that the purchase window for the S1 Air electric scooter was opened in advance for its community members. This development allowed interested buyers to make their purchases a day earlier than the originally scheduled date.

The Ola S1 Air electric scooter shares the same platform as the S1 Pro model. However, it comes with several cost-cutting features, including a smaller 3 kWh battery pack, providing a range of 125 km on a single charge. The S1 Air is equipped with a 4.5 kW hub motor (6 bhp), enabling impressive acceleration from 0 to 40 kmph in just 3.3 seconds, and it has a top speed of 90 kmph, as per Ola Electric's claims.

Moreover, the Ola S1 Air electric scooter will be a competitor to electric scooters like the Ather 450S and TVS iQube. It will feature telescopic front forks and twin shock absorbers at the rear, along with drum brakes on both ends. The scooter will also sport a new neon green paint scheme and a practical grab rail.