Ola Electric's S1 Air Electric Scooter gets 3,000 units booked within first few hours after booking window opened1 min read 28 Jul 2023, 10:13 AM IST
Indian electric two-wheeler manufacturer, Ola Electric, has opened the purchase window for its latest electric scooter, the S1 Air, a day earlier than scheduled. Over 3,000 units have already been booked within the first few hours, exceeding expectations.
Ola Electric, an Indian electric two-wheeler manufacturer, has opened the purchase window for its latest electric scooter, the S1 Air. Surprisingly, the company initiated the purchase window a day earlier than the initially scheduled date of July 28. The response from customers in the first few hours has exceeded Ola's expectations, with over 3,000 units already booked during this initial phase.
