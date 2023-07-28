Ola Electric's Founder and CEO, Bhavish Aggarwal, took to social media to announce a significant update. He shared that the first 1,000 units of the S1 Air electric scooter were booked within one hour after the purchase window was opened. Just three hours later, Aggarwal shared another update, revealing that the company had reached an impressive milestone of 3,000 units booked. The response from customers has been remarkable.

