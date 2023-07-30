Ola extends ₹1.1 lakh price offer for S1 Air to all till 15 August

Ola Electric, India’s largest electric two-wheeler manufacturer, Sunday announced to extends ₹1.1 lakh price offer for S1 Air to all beyond reservers following huge demand of customers.

Announcing the decision, Ola Electric Founder and CEO Bhavish Aggarwal twitted the demand for S1 Air has crossed expectations of the company as many customers are asking the company to open the ₹1.1 lakh offer to all beyond reservers. “We’ll extend the offer to ALL tonight 8pm onwards till 15th August 12pm. All our stores will be open till midnight tonight. Crazy demand, buy fast for early delivery!"

The Ola S1 Air is currently available for ₹1.09 lakh (ex-showroom) for those who had made prior bookings. For others interested in the electric scooter, it will cost an additional ₹10,000.

Ola S1 Air electric scooter is competing with electric scooters like the Ather 450S and TVS iQube. It has feature telescopic front forks and twin shock absorbers at the rear, along with drum brakes on both ends. The scooter has sport a new neon green paint scheme and a practical grab rail.

On July 27, 2023, Aggarwal, made an announcement during a live webcast, stating that the purchase window for the S1 Air electric scooter was opened in advance for its community members. This development allowed interested buyers to make their purchases a day earlier than the originally scheduled date.

The Ola S1 Air electric scooter shares the same platform as the S1 Pro model. However, it comes with several cost-cutting features, including a smaller 3 kWh battery pack, providing a range of 125 km on a single charge. The S1 Air is equipped with a 4.5 kW hub motor (6 bhp), enabling impressive acceleration from 0 to 40 kmph in just 3.3 seconds, and it has a top speed of 90 kmph, as per Ola Electric's claims.