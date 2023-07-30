Ola extends 1.1 lakh price offer for S1 Air to all till 15 August

The Ola S1 Air electric scooter shares the same platform as the S1 Pro model. However, it comes with several cost-cutting features, including a smaller 3 kWh battery pack, providing a range of 125 km on a single charge. The S1 Air is equipped with a 4.5 kW hub motor (6 bhp), enabling impressive acceleration from 0 to 40 kmph in just 3.3 seconds, and it has a top speed of 90 kmph, as per Ola Electric's claims.