Ola is gearing up to unveil a fresh feature for its cab users. According to a social media post by Ola CEO Bhavish Aggarwal, users of Ola cabs will soon have the convenience of making digital payments exclusively through the app. The initial launch of this feature is slated for customers in Bengaluru, with subsequent expansion to other regions across the country.

Commencing from the conclusion of the upcoming week, Ola cab patrons in Bengaluru will have the facility to execute UPI payments directly to the driver within the ride-hailing app. Additionally, customers can settle ride payments by scanning the QR code displayed on the driver's dedicated app. Ola CEO Bhavish Aggarwal stated in a social media announcement that this functionality will be accessible to Ola cab users nationwide by the culmination of December 2023.

Ola has been integrating diverse features into its app to provide users with a range of services and conveniences. Recently, the company joined forces with ONDC, and this collaboration, initiated in September 2023, aims to offer food delivery services directly through the Ola app.

In the context of this partnership, Ola is set to leverage its cab drivers as last-mile delivery agents for various categories, including medicines, apparel, and groceries, through ONDC. As part of this collaboration, there is contemplation about extending the scope from logistics to incorporating mobility services through ONDC as well.

As Ola continues to diversify its presence in the ride-hailing sector via the Ola app, the company now provides customers with the option to buy Ola electric scooters directly through the app. Users can conveniently book their preferred Ola electric scooter within the app and proceed with the payment.

To recall, earlier this month, Aggarwal said in a social media post that he is "thinking of charging a subscription fee for cruise control."

Cruise control subscription fee on Ola Electric? Is he serious? Well, his reaction was triggered by a video that recently surfaced online.

The video clip showed a man, donning a helmet, and riding a rental bike (Ola Electric bike maybe) at a constant speed, without holding the accelerators — as if the bike had the cruise control feature.

