Ola Gen2 S1 Pro e-scooter launched with upgrades, MoveOS 4 announced. Check details
Ola Electric has introduced the second iteration of the S1 Pro electric scooter, marking its return after a two-year period since the original model's release. The company has also announced its MoveOS4 software update. This latest software update brings enhanced features and improvements.