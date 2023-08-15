Ola Electric has introduced the second iteration of the S1 Pro electric scooter , marking its return after a two-year period since the original model's release. The company has also announced its MoveOS4 software update. This latest software update brings enhanced features and improvements.

Gen2 Ola S1 Pro

The Gen2 Ola S1 Pro showcases a range of enhancements, encompassing significant improvements to its framework, motor, battery pack, and other aspects. Alongside these updates, the model debuts with refined hardware and an enhanced range compared to its predecessor. The recently unveiled Gen2 Ola S1 Pro holds a price tag of ₹147,499 (ex-showroom), representing an increase of approximately ₹7,500 from its previous cost.

Moreover, the second-generation Ola S1 Pro electric scooter adopts a fresh platform that is also utilized by the new Ola S1 Air. This updated platform has transitioned from a tubular frame to a hybrid frame structure. Ola has indicated that this new platform utilizes around 70 percent fewer components, resulting in a 14 percent reduction in weight.

Notably, it now incorporates a double-sided swingarm, departing from the single-sided unit found in the previous model. The rear subframe has undergone revisions to enhance strength and cost efficiency. This redesigned framework facilitates a flat footboard, and the grab handle is now shared with the S1 Air model.

The power output has been enhanced to 11 kW (peaking) or 14.7 bhp, with a continuous power output of 5 kW (6.7 bhp) generated by the mid-drive electric motor. By contrast, the previous Gen1 S1 Pro delivered peak power of 6 kW (8 bhp) and continuous power of 2.7 kW (3.6 bhp). The acceleration from 0 to 40 kmph now takes 2.6 seconds, while reaching 0 to 60 kmph happens in 4.3 seconds on the e-scooter. The scooter presents four riding modes: Hyper, Sports, Normal, and Eco. The maximum speed has been increased from 90 kmph to 120 kmph, and the estimated range has been extended to 195 km, compared to the previous 181 km achievable on a single charge.

The second-generation Ola S1 Pro retains its 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system, featuring essential controls accessible through both touch and switchgear. Ola Electric has also upgraded the battery to enhance insulation and achieve a 25 percent boost in thermal performance. Reservations for the Gen2 Ola S1 Pro are now open, and deliveries are scheduled to start from September.

MoveOS 4 with new features

Today, Ola Electric unveiled MoveOS 4, marking the most significant software update for its electric scooters. This updated operating system introduces novel features and enhancements to current functionalities. The beta rollout for MoveOS 4 is set to commence on September 15th, followed by the public release approximately a month later, likely in late October.

According to Ola Electric, enhancements have been made to features like regeneration, hill hold, charging time prediction, charging and riding range. Hypercharging and various syncing processes such as document syncing, contact syncing, pairing, and touch response have all been accelerated.

Furthermore, the company has integrated several new features, including their self-developed Ola Maps. These additions comprise Geofencing, Timefencing, Ride Journal, and Concert mode. Ola intends to introduce Garage mode to the app, allowing control over multiple Ola electric scooters through a single application.

Additionally, the scooter will display the rider's cost savings, along with a fresh energy insight feature. A novel hill descent control system has been introduced as well. The app will also incorporate a biometric app lock, prompting riders to utilize their face or fingerprint for app access. Ola is set to provide application widgets and cruise control in the Eco riding mode.

MoveOS 4 will bring forth a range of further features, including personalized proximity settings, automatic turn indicator cut-off, updated trip meters, headphone control for music and calls, take-me-home lights, and access to favorite contacts.

The application will receive an update, incorporating additions like dark mode, OTA updates, hill hold settings, regen settings, call settings, and vacation mode. Notably, a significant inclusion for the scooter is the tamper alert feature, designed to notify both the owner and bystanders if any tampering is detected.