The power output has been enhanced to 11 kW (peaking) or 14.7 bhp, with a continuous power output of 5 kW (6.7 bhp) generated by the mid-drive electric motor. By contrast, the previous Gen1 S1 Pro delivered peak power of 6 kW (8 bhp) and continuous power of 2.7 kW (3.6 bhp). The acceleration from 0 to 40 kmph now takes 2.6 seconds, while reaching 0 to 60 kmph happens in 4.3 seconds on the e-scooter. The scooter presents four riding modes: Hyper, Sports, Normal, and Eco. The maximum speed has been increased from 90 kmph to 120 kmph, and the estimated range has been extended to 195 km, compared to the previous 181 km achievable on a single charge.