Ola gets special order from Netherlands Embassy for Ola S1 Pro. Read details

Marten van den Berg, Ambassador from The Marten van den Berg, Ambassador from The Netherlands Embassy said “We are excited to purchase these custom-designed Ola S1 Pro scooters. They are beautifully designed and customised to the Dutch Oranje colour with the Netherlands logo. We chose the Ola S1 as an important part of our commitment towards reducing emissions which is essential not only for the environment but also to achieve the SGDs. It is critically important to go electric to address climate change in an urban environment. I look forward to the delivery of the vehicles so that we can replace our existing scooters in our office with Ola S1 Pro electric scooters."

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}