Ola S1 Air is now here. The company has officially launched its most affordable electric scooter in the country. Price of the new electric scooter is set at ₹85,000 (ex-showroom). The new Ola electric scooter will compete against Honda Activa, TVS Jupiter, Suzuki Access and Yamaha Fascino.

Coral Glam, Jet Black, Liquid Silver, Neo Mint, and Porcelain White are the colour variants of Ola S1 Air. The electric scooter comes equipped with the company’s latest MoveOS 3 and is said to have a range of 76km.

Interested buyers can pre book the vehicle starting today at ₹999. It will be available at a discounted price of ₹79,999 till Diwali, October 24. Deliveries of the electric scooter will begin in the first week of April, 2023 with payment window opening February 2023.

Ola S1 Air features

Ola S1 Air is the company's third electric scooter. The company currently offers Ola S1 and Ola S1 Pro electric scooters in the country. The all-new Ola S1 Air packs 2.5KWh lithium-ion battery and takes about 4.5 hours to charge fully. It is said to have an Automotive Research Association of India (ARAI) certified range of 101km, and a true range of 76km in normal mode.

The Ola S1 Air is claimed to jump from 0 to 40km in 4.3 seconds. It has a top speed of 85kmph. It is equipped with three different modes – Eco, Sport, and Reverse. Ola says that the scooter weighs 99kg, which is lighter than similarly priced internal combustion engine (ICE) scooters. Customers will get drum brakes at the front and rear disc brakes with the new Ola S1 Air.

Ola S1 Air comes with with MoveOS 3

One of the major highlights of Ola S1 Air is the MoveOS 3. The latest operating system brings new features like proximity-based unlocking, digital key sharing, improved regen braking, and document feature.