Ola launches its most affordable electric scooter in India: Details2 min read . Updated: 22 Oct 2022, 03:20 PM IST
- Ola S1 Air electric scooter comes equipped with the company’s latest MoveOS 3 and is said to have a range of 76km.
Ola S1 Air is now here. The company has officially launched its most affordable electric scooter in the country. Price of the new electric scooter is set at ₹85,000 (ex-showroom). The new Ola electric scooter will compete against Honda Activa, TVS Jupiter, Suzuki Access and Yamaha Fascino.