Ola launches its most affordable electric scooter in India: Details

The Ola S1 Air is claimed to jump from 0 to 40km in 4.3 seconds. It has a top speed of 85kmph. It is equipped with three different modes – Eco, Sport, and Reverse. Ola says that the scooter weighs 99kg, which is lighter than similarly priced internal combustion engine (ICE) scooters. Customers will get drum brakes at the front and rear disc brakes with the new Ola S1 Air.