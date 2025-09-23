Ola launches Muhurat Mahotsav amid Navratri: S1 scooters and Roadster X motorcycles start at ₹49,999

Ola Electric, India’s largest pure-play electric vehicle maker, announced on Tuesday that it is launching a new festive campaign, ‘Ola Muhurat Mahotsav,' which will offer heavy discounts on electric vehicles this Navratri.
As part of this limited-period initiative, the company is offering exclusive festive pricing on a range of electric scooters and motorcycles, with prices starting as low as ₹49,999.
₹ 59,999 - 64,999
₹ 89,999
₹ 1.5 - 1.65 Lakhs
₹ 99,999 - 1.35 Lakhs
₹ 1.4 - 1.7 Lakhs
₹ 74,999 - 95,999
Bhavish Aggarwal, CEO of Ola Consumer, said in a X (formerly Twitter) post that this nine-day sales event will begin on September 23, 2025, and will only be available for a certain duration.
The EV maker Ola will release only a limited number of units daily, which will be sold on a first-come, first-served basis.
S1 X scooters and Roadster X motorcycles will be available at ₹49,999, while they can cost around ₹1,00,000 without the discount.
The premium S1 Pro+ scooter and Roadster X+ motorcycle, both powered by the company's new 4680 Bharat cell battery packs, will be available at a discounted rate of ₹99,999, which is currently between ₹1,25,000 and ₹1,80,000.
The day’s “muhurat” purchase time-slots will be revealed each morning on the company’s social media platforms. The discounted price on vehicles will be available “every evening at Shubh and Labh Muhurat hour. 9 Nights. 9 Muhurats!” the chief executive noted.
This sale falls short after Ola Electric filed a claim for ₹400 crore in incentives from the central government's production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme, reported the news agency PTI, citing people aware of the development on Monday, September 15, 2025.
In 2024, Ola was the only two-wheeler Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) which received the PLI scheme benefits, marking a milestone for the automotive sector and the company.
Ola recently announced its entry into the sports scooter segment with the S1 Pro Sport, starting at ₹1,49,999, set for delivery from January 2026. Additionally, the company also launched 4680 Bharat Cell integrated vehicles, whose deliveries are scheduled to begin this Navratri.
Catch all the Auto News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.