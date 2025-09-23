Ola launches Muhurat Mahotsav amid Navratri: S1 scooters and Roadster X motorcycles start at ₹49,999

Ola Electric, India’s largest pure-play electric vehicle maker, announced on Tuesday that it is launching a new festive campaign, ‘Ola Muhurat Mahotsav,' which will offer heavy discounts on electric vehicles this Navratri.

As part of this limited-period initiative, the company is offering exclusive festive pricing on a range of electric scooters and motorcycles, with prices starting as low as ₹49,999.

Bhavish Aggarwal, CEO of Ola Consumer, said in a X (formerly Twitter) post that this nine-day sales event will begin on September 23, 2025, and will only be available for a certain duration.

Details of Ola Muhurat Mahotsav The EV maker Ola will release only a limited number of units daily, which will be sold on a first-come, first-served basis.

S1 X scooters and Roadster X motorcycles will be available at ₹49,999, while they can cost around ₹1,00,000 without the discount.

The premium S1 Pro+ scooter and Roadster X+ motorcycle, both powered by the company's new 4680 Bharat cell battery packs, will be available at a discounted rate of ₹99,999, which is currently between ₹1,25,000 and ₹1,80,000.

The day’s “muhurat” purchase time-slots will be revealed each morning on the company’s social media platforms. The discounted price on vehicles will be available “every evening at Shubh and Labh Muhurat hour. 9 Nights. 9 Muhurats!” the chief executive noted.

Company profile This sale falls short after Ola Electric filed a claim for ₹400 crore in incentives from the central government's production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme, reported the news agency PTI, citing people aware of the development on Monday, September 15, 2025.

In 2024, Ola was the only two-wheeler Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) which received the PLI scheme benefits, marking a milestone for the automotive sector and the company.

Ola recently announced its entry into the sports scooter segment with the S1 Pro Sport, starting at ₹1,49,999, set for delivery from January 2026. Additionally, the company also launched 4680 Bharat Cell integrated vehicles, whose deliveries are scheduled to begin this Navratri.