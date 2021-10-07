Ola has announced Ola Cars a new vehicle commerce platform that will provide car buyers assistance while purchasing a new vehicle.

Ola Cars will enable consumers to purchase both new and pre-owned vehicles through the Ola App. It will offer services ranging from purchase, vehicle finance and insurance, registration, maintenance including vehicle health diagnostics and service, accessories and finally resale of the vehicle back to Ola Cars. The company plans to make it a one-stop shop for buying, selling and managing cars.

Ola Cars will begin with pre-owned vehicles and, over time, Ola will open it up for new vehicles from Ola Electric and other automotive brands as well.

According to a statement by the company, the service will be initially available in 30 cities and Ola Cars will scale up to over 100 cities by next year.

The company also announced the appointment of Arun Sirdeshmukh as Chief Executive Officer of Ola Cars. Arun has worked with companies such as Amazon India, Reliance Trends and IBM Global Services. He will oversee the entire sales and distribution, service, marketing, customer support, and go-to-market strategy for the business.

Speaking on the announcement, Bhavish Aggarwal, Founder & CEO, Ola said “Customers are looking for a new way to buy, service and sell their vehicles. They are no longer satisfied with the archaic retail store mode. They want more transparency and a digital experience. With Ola Cars, we are bringing a completely new experience for buying, selling and overall ownership for both new and owned vehicles. I look forward to working with Arun and building this core pillar of our New Mobility vision."

Announcing the plans for Ola Cars, Arun Sirdeshmukh, CEO, Ola Cars said, “Ola has always been committed to delivering technology driven innovations to enhance consumer’s mobility experience. With Ola Cars, we are completely reimagining not just buying and selling but also vehicle finance, insurance, as well as maintenance – an end-to-end digital-first experience for our customer. We have plans to expand aggressively over the next few months across India and international markets and also launch new verticals in this business including pre-owned 2W and new vehicles."

