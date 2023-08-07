Ola may launch S1X electric scooter on August 15: Here’s how much it may cost

Ola may launch S1X electric scooter on August 15: Here’s how much it may cost1 min read 07 Aug 2023, 06:00 PM IST
Ola Electric unveils new electric scooter, the Ola S1X, expected to be priced below ₹1 lakh, with a range of around 100 km.
Ola Electric unveils new electric scooter, the Ola S1X, expected to be priced below ₹1 lakh, with a range of around 100 km.
Following the resounding success of the S1 Air, which made waves with its unbeatable price of ₹1.10 lakh (ex-showroom), Ola is now gearing up to redefine affordability with the upcoming S1X.
Following the resounding success of the S1 Air, which made waves with its unbeatable price of ₹1.10 lakh (ex-showroom), Ola is now gearing up to redefine affordability with the upcoming S1X.
According to a report by HTAuto, Ola Electric has unveiled a new electric scooter called the Ola S1X. The upcoming scooter is expected to be priced below ₹1 lakh. As per the report, the Ola S1X is expected to be priced under ₹1 lakh, making it an irresistible choice for budget-conscious commuters seeking an eco-friendly and cost-effective alternative to traditional petrol-powered scooters.
According to a report by HTAuto, Ola Electric has unveiled a new electric scooter called the Ola S1X. The upcoming scooter is expected to be priced below ₹1 lakh. As per the report, the Ola S1X is expected to be priced under ₹1 lakh, making it an irresistible choice for budget-conscious commuters seeking an eco-friendly and cost-effective alternative to traditional petrol-powered scooters.
The Ola S1X electric scooter is said to be officially launched on the coming Independence Day this year - August 15. To recall, Ola introduced its first electric scooter in the country on August 15 in 2021.
The Ola S1X electric scooter is said to be officially launched on the coming Independence Day this year - August 15. To recall, Ola introduced its first electric scooter in the country on August 15 in 2021.
This strategic move comes as Ola Electric continues its impressive ascent, emerging as the top-selling electric two-wheeler manufacturer in the country, with an astounding 17,579 units sold in the bustling month of June 2023.
This strategic move comes as Ola Electric continues its impressive ascent, emerging as the top-selling electric two-wheeler manufacturer in the country, with an astounding 17,579 units sold in the bustling month of June 2023.
It is anticipated that the Ola S1X will sport a sleek and minimalistic design, setting it apart from its more lavishly appointed siblings. This subtle yet deliberate cost-cutting approach is expected to contribute to the S1X's wallet-friendly price point without compromising on quality and performance.
It is anticipated that the Ola S1X will sport a sleek and minimalistic design, setting it apart from its more lavishly appointed siblings. This subtle yet deliberate cost-cutting approach is expected to contribute to the S1X's wallet-friendly price point without compromising on quality and performance.
One of the key factors determining the S1X's success will be its range. The Ola S1X is said to offer an impressive range of around 100 km, catering to the needs of daily commuters. For reference, its sibling, the S1 Air, boasts a certified range of 125 km, while the more powerful S1 Pro flaunts an impressive 181 km range on a single full charge, with prices starting from ₹1.4 lakh (ex-showroom).
{{ displaySpecs }}
{{ minPrice.exShowroomPriceAbb }}{{ minPrice.exShowroomPriceUnit }}* Onwards
One of the key factors determining the S1X's success will be its range. The Ola S1X is said to offer an impressive range of around 100 km, catering to the needs of daily commuters. For reference, its sibling, the S1 Air, boasts a certified range of 125 km, while the more powerful S1 Pro flaunts an impressive 181 km range on a single full charge, with prices starting from ₹1.4 lakh (ex-showroom).
With the upcoming launch of the Ola S1X, budget-conscious riders face an exhilarating dilemma. The electric revolution is reaching a significant tipping point, as the enticing possibility of owning an electric marvel within a budget of ₹1 lakh comes into the picture.
With the upcoming launch of the Ola S1X, budget-conscious riders face an exhilarating dilemma. The electric revolution is reaching a significant tipping point, as the enticing possibility of owning an electric marvel within a budget of ₹1 lakh comes into the picture.
{{ displaySpecs }}
{{ minPrice.exShowroomPriceAbb }}{{ minPrice.exShowroomPriceUnit }}* Onwards