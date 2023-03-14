Amid rising concerns among users, Ola Electric has announced free front fork for Ola S1 and Ola S1 Pro electric scooters. The company has issued an official statement via microblogging platform Twitter. As announced by Ola, it will offer a free of cost upgrade to the front fork via Ola Experience Centre. The appointment window for the same will open from March 22, 2023.

The auto manufacturer said that the upgrade will further enhance the durability and strength on Ola S1 series electric scooters. Here’s the official statement as shared by Ola Electric on Twitter.

Thank you for being a part of Mission Electric. In just over 12 months, the Ola 51 community has emerged as the biggest EV community in India with more than 200,000 members.

Recently, there have been some concerns amongst the community around the safety of the front fork arm. we assure you that this is unfounded.

At Ola, all components of our scooters including the front fork arm are thoroughly tested under extreme conditions and are engineered with a factor of safety much higher than the typical loads encountered on vehicles.

However, as part of our continuous engineering and design improvement process, we have recently upgraded the front fork design to enhance the durability and strength even further. To alleviate any concerns that you or any of our community members might have, we are giving an option to our customers to upgrade to the new front fork. For a seamless and hassle free experience, you can book an appointment at your nearest Ola Experience Centre or Service Centre before visiting. This upgrade will be free of cost and the appointment window will open starting 22nd March. We will reach out to you with a detailed process for booking an appointment soon.

In case you have any queries, please write to us at supoortkilolaelectric.com.

Team Ola