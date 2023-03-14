Ola offers free front fork replacement for Ola S1 and S1 Pro scooters2 min read . Updated: 14 Mar 2023, 05:11 PM IST
- Ola will offer a free of cost upgrade to the front fork via Ola Experience Centre. The appointment window for the same will open from March 22, 2023
Amid rising concerns among users, Ola Electric has announced free front fork for Ola S1 and Ola S1 Pro electric scooters. The company has issued an official statement via microblogging platform Twitter. As announced by Ola, it will offer a free of cost upgrade to the front fork via Ola Experience Centre. The appointment window for the same will open from March 22, 2023.
