Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
Home >Auto News >Ola partners PhonePe to expand payment options for riders
Cars queue at Promahonas border crossing with Bulgaria, which is the only land border into Greece that is open, on Monday, July 6, 2020. Dozens of vehicles of Serb holidaymakers who were trapped at the Greek border overnight have been allowed to cross into Greece after a ban on the entry of people from Serbia came into effect due to a coronavirus flare-up in Serbia. (AP Photo/Giannis Papanikos)

Ola partners PhonePe to expand payment options for riders

1 min read . 03:19 PM IST PTI

  • Expanding its payment facilities for customers, Ola has partnered with PhonePe for cab fares' payment
  • It can be done via UPI as well as through wallet

Ride-hailing platform Ola on Tuesday said it has entered into a strategic partnership with Flipkart-owned PhonePe to allow users to pay for rides using PhonePe within the Ola app.

Ride-hailing platform Ola on Tuesday said it has entered into a strategic partnership with Flipkart-owned PhonePe to allow users to pay for rides using PhonePe within the Ola app.

"Millions of Ola's customers across the country can now pay for their ride using PhonePe. This move echoes Ola's commitment to continuously introduce convenient, reliable and innovative solutions to ease the mobility experience, while being fully aligned with PhonePe's goal of making payments easy, secure and accessible to all," according to a statement.

"Millions of Ola's customers across the country can now pay for their ride using PhonePe. This move echoes Ola's commitment to continuously introduce convenient, reliable and innovative solutions to ease the mobility experience, while being fully aligned with PhonePe's goal of making payments easy, secure and accessible to all," according to a statement.

Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

The feature is currently rolled out on Android and will soon be available on iOS, it added.

The partnership will allow customers to use all of PhonePe's payment instruments, including the PhonePe wallet, to make payments, in addition to UPI, it said.

"As we navigate through the coronavirus pandemic, we have noticed a significant increase in the adoption of digital payment solutions. With commute being one of the largest spend categories for customers, we wanted to encourage this shift through value-added services to ensure them superlative as well as safe mobility experiences," an Ola spokesperson said.

Ankit Gaur, director (business development) at PhonePe, said facilitating safe contactless payments is of paramount importance during these tough times.

This partnership will be a key enabler to drive India's digital payment ecosystem, he added.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper Livemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated