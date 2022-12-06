Ola referral program: Here’s how you can get up to 4,500 cashback

Looking to buy Ola electric scooter recently? If yes, then here’s a good news for you. The Bengaluru-based company has announced a referral program for Ola S1, Ola S1 Pro and Ola S1 Air electric scooter. As part of the referral program, consumers can win up to ₹4,500 cashback as Ola Money. The program was announced by Ola CEO Bhavish Aggarwal via a post on micro blogging site Twitter.
“Starting a referral program for all Ola customers today! Refer your friends who could be interested in our Ola S1 on this link: https://olaelectric.com/referrals," the tweet reads. Clicking on the above link will take users to the referral program page that requires a few simple step.
As per the website, any customer or any Individual who successfully refers to another natural person for purchasing an Ola Scooter will be eligible for the cashback.
Here are the Ola referral program steps
Step 1- On the website, simply click on the ‘Start Referring’ button.
Step 2- Here, enter your mobile number and login using the OTP that you will get on your phone number
Step 3- Add contact details of three friends or family members that you think are interested in buying the Ola scooter
Step 4- Ola will give you a cashback of ₹1,500 on each successful referral when they get their Ola scooter delivered. This means you can earn up to ₹4,500 cashback as part of Ola referral program.
Ola currently offers three electric scooter - Ola S1, Ola S1 Pro and Ola S1 Air. Of these, Ola S1 Pro was launched in 2021. While the Ola S1 debuted in August this year. Ola S1 Air is the company’s most affordable electric scooter that was announced on Diwali, 2022. Ola S1 Electric scooter carries an introductory price of ₹99,999. While the Ola S1 Air comes with a price tag of ₹85,000. The electric scooter comes equipped with the company’s latest MoveOS 3 and is said to have a range of 76km.
