Ola referral program: Here’s how you can get up to 4,500 cashback

Ola currently offers three electric scooter - Ola S1, Ola S1 Pro and Ola S1 Air. Of these, Ola S1 Pro was launched in 2021. While the Ola S1 debuted in August this year. Ola S1 Air is the company’s most affordable electric scooter that was announced on Diwali, 2022. Ola S1 Electric scooter carries an introductory price of ₹99,999. While the Ola S1 Air comes with a price tag of ₹85,000. The electric scooter comes equipped with the company’s latest MoveOS 3 and is said to have a range of 76km.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}