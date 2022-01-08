Ola responds to criticism over its e-scooters range, rival takes shot. Know more

Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Ola electric scooters have been in news since their announcements and launch. The electric scooters that come in two trims; Ola S1 and Ola S1 Pro, priced at ₹99,999 and ₹1,29,999 (both, ex-showroom). Produced at Ola's Futurefactory in Tamil Nadu, these electric scooters are now being delivered to its customers and the company claims that till date it touched 4,000 units of deliveries across the country in December. The Bengaluru-based mobility firm also claimed that it has got nearly 10 lakh bookings.

To meet the demand, Ola has ramped up the production capacity to 1,000 units per day and will be delivered in batches to the already booked buyers.

Now, these scooters are back in news due to their range. The company website claims that Ola S1 Pro can touch upto 181 kilometers while the S1 can go up till 135 kilometers, certified by ARAI. The test results were based under certain conditions like, single rider with up to 70 kg in weight, says Ola.

Meanwhile, the customers complained that these scooters were not upto the claimed range. Due to rising questions company’s CMO came out said that its unfair. In an interview with CNBCTV18News, Varun Dubey, Chief Marketing Officer at Ola Electric said, “All vehicles have to receive a local ARAI certification which always provides a figure which is higher than the real-world mileage. This is standard industry practice."

Dubey added, “ARAI is the law. We have to get that certification. We have put that number out on our website. And we have also shared with customers what the true range is which, by the way, no other manufacturer puts on their website."

This criticism of Ola scooters gave chance to its rival Ather's CEO take a dig. He tweeted ," "Just heard an Ola rep say that they are the first OEM to talk about TrueRange (the range that you will actually get in city conditions) when Ather LITERALLY has the trademark on that word."

"It is a little surprising that people in the industry are behaving as if variations from ARAI is happening for the first time. If you look in the traditional auto industry, there is a certain mileage that you have from ARAI certification and then there is a real world mileage," responded Dubey to his tweet.

“Everybody asks and finds out what the mileage is. Now let us look at the data. On average, the variation that industry has between ARAI range and what they deliver in the real world on mileage is about 30 to 40%. Ola’s data from 181 to 135, the ARAI had 25% variation. So, we have the lowest variation in the industry," he added.