Ola responds to recent scooter accident, offers checkup to community members

Ola responds to recent scooter accident, offers checkup to community members2 min read . Updated: 25 Jan 2023, 06:52 PM IST
- Taking cognizance of the incident, Ola Electric has responded, calling it a case of a very high impact road accident. The company said that it is in touch with the victim and has also extended support to her family.
In an unfortunate incident, a rider in Maharashtra met with an accident riding her Ola S1 Pro. The woman rider suffered severe injuries and had to be admitted to the ICU.
