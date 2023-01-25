Ola responds to recent scooter accident, offers checkup to community members

In an unfortunate incident, a rider in Maharashtra met with an accident riding her Ola S1 Pro. The woman rider suffered severe injuries and had to be admitted to the ICU.

The victim’s husband – Samkit Parmar alleged that the front wheel broke out of the suspension, throwing the victim in the front. Taking cognizance of the incident, Ola Electric has responded, calling it a case of a very high impact road accident. The company said that it is in touch with the victim and has also extended support to her family.

Through its statement, Ola assured that Ola S1 Pro is built with an uncompromising attention to quality in all aspects and has been rigorously tested over 5 million kms across challenging terrains and all weather conditions.

The company has also announced to offer scooter checkup to its community members through the Ola service network.

Here’s the full statement issued by the company via its official Twitter account:

Our preliminary investigation into the recent incident and our analysis has revealed that this was a case of a very high impact road accident. We are in touch with the customer and have extended all necessary support to the family. We are happy to share that the rider is safe and recovering.

At Ola, vehicle safety & quality standards are of the highest priority. The Ola S1 Pro is built with an uncompromising attention to quality in all aspects and has been rigorously tested over 5 million kms across challenging terrains and all weather conditions.

We have more than 150,000 vehicles running on the road and we have observed this in extremely isolated cases of high impact accidents involving the front fork arm, which is designed with a factor of safety that is 80% higher than typical loads encountered on vehicles.

To alleviate any concerns of our community members, we would be happy to get your scooter checked through our service network

We sincerely urge everyone to strictly follow road safety protocols, always wear a good quality helmet and avoid riding on public roads without a valid driving license.