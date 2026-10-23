OLA Roadster Pro vs Ultraviolette X47 Venom: Price, range, top speed and features compared

Buyers looking for a premium electric motorcycle in India have two options to weigh: the Ola Roadster Pro and the Ultraviolette X47 Venom. According to BikeWale, the Roadster Pro starts at ₹1.99 lakh and the X47 Venom at ₹2.65 lakh. Both are automatic and have digital instrument clusters, but they differ in range, power, battery and safety features.
₹ 2.65 - 4 Lakhs
₹ 2 - 2.5 Lakhs
₹ 2.49 - 4.49 Lakhs
₹ 1.05 - 1.4 Lakhs
₹ 99,999 - 1.25 Lakhs
This comparison is useful for buyers choosing an electric motorcycle for daily commuting and longer rides. The Roadster Pro has a peak power of 52 kW and a claimed range of up to 316 km. The X47 Venom has a top speed of 194 kmph, an aluminium bulkhead and a trellis frame. Availability and final prices vary by city and variant.
The Ola Roadster Pro is listed at ₹1,99,999 and comes in two variants. The Ultraviolette X47 Venom starts at ₹2,65,000 and comes in 14 variants priced from ₹2.65 lakh to ₹4.12 lakh.
The Roadster Pro comes in one colour and the X47 Venom in four. Buyers should check variant availability and on-road prices with the manufacturer or an authorised dealer in their city.
The OLA Roadster Pro's battery pack capacity is 8 kWh with a riding range of 316 km. It has a maximum power of 52kW, 105 Nm of torque and a top speed of 154 kmph.
The Ultraviolette X47 Venom comes with a choice of 7.5 and 11 kWh batteries. It has a 227 km riding range, a maximum power output of 30 kW and a maximum torque of 90 Nm. It has a maximum speed of 194 kmph.
The Roadster Pro has a 10-inch TFT touchscreen, Bluetooth, navigation, cruise control and over-the-air updates. It also offers group navigation, brake-by-wire technology and Smart Park.
The X47 Venom has a 7-inch TFT screen, internet and Bluetooth connectivity and map navigation. It comes with dual-channel ABS, while the Roadster Pro has switchable ABS. Both bikes have front and rear disc brakes.