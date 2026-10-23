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OLA Roadster Pro vs Ultraviolette X47 Venom: Price, range, top speed and features compared

The Ola Roadster Pro starts at 1.99 lakh and the Ultraviolette X47 Venom at 2.65 lakh. The Roadster Pro offers 52 kW power and a claimed 316 km range, while the X47 Venom reaches 194 kmph. Here’s how the two premium electric motorcycles compare on price, battery, performance, features and safety.

Pragya Singha Roy
Published23 Oct 2026, 01:06 PM IST
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OLA Roadster Pro vs Ultraviolette X47 Venom.
OLA Roadster Pro vs Ultraviolette X47 Venom.(File Photos)
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Buyers looking for a premium electric motorcycle in India have two options to weigh: the Ola Roadster Pro and the Ultraviolette X47 Venom. According to BikeWale, the Roadster Pro starts at 1.99 lakh and the X47 Venom at 2.65 lakh. Both are automatic and have digital instrument clusters, but they differ in range, power, battery and safety features.

This comparison is useful for buyers choosing an electric motorcycle for daily commuting and longer rides. The Roadster Pro has a peak power of 52 kW and a claimed range of up to 316 km. The X47 Venom has a top speed of 194 kmph, an aluminium bulkhead and a trellis frame. Availability and final prices vary by city and variant.

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OLA Roadster Pro vs Ultraviolette X47 Venom: Price and variants

The Ola Roadster Pro is listed at 1,99,999 and comes in two variants. The Ultraviolette X47 Venom starts at 2,65,000 and comes in 14 variants priced from 2.65 lakh to 4.12 lakh.

The Roadster Pro comes in one colour and the X47 Venom in four. Buyers should check variant availability and on-road prices with the manufacturer or an authorised dealer in their city.

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OLA Roadster Pro vs Ultraviolette X47 Venom: Range, battery and performance

The OLA Roadster Pro's battery pack capacity is 8 kWh with a riding range of 316 km. It has a maximum power of 52kW, 105 Nm of torque and a top speed of 154 kmph.

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The Ultraviolette X47 Venom comes with a choice of 7.5 and 11 kWh batteries. It has a 227 km riding range, a maximum power output of 30 kW and a maximum torque of 90 Nm. It has a maximum speed of 194 kmph.

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OLA Roadster Pro vs Ultraviolette X47 Venom: Features and safety

The Roadster Pro has a 10-inch TFT touchscreen, Bluetooth, navigation, cruise control and over-the-air updates. It also offers group navigation, brake-by-wire technology and Smart Park.

The X47 Venom has a 7-inch TFT screen, internet and Bluetooth connectivity and map navigation. It comes with dual-channel ABS, while the Roadster Pro has switchable ABS. Both bikes have front and rear disc brakes.

About the Author

Pragya Singha Roy

Pragya is a Technology reporter with over four years of experience in digital media and content writing. She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism and...Read More

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