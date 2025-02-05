Ola Electric has launched its highly anticipated Roadster X, the entry-level model in its new line-up of electric motorcycles. The Roadster X has a sporty and aggressive aesthetic and is priced from just ₹74,999 (ex-showroom).

Battery variants and pricing The Roadster X is available in three battery pack configurations, each offering varying ranges and performance levels. The base model, priced at ₹74,999, is equipped with a 2.5 kWh battery, boasting a claimed range of up to 140 km on a single charge. The mid-spec variant, which costs ₹84,999, features a 3.5 kWh battery and extends the claimed range to 196 km. The top-spec version, priced at ₹95,999, comes with a larger 4.5 kWh battery, offering a single-charge range of 252 km.

In addition to these, Ola Electric has introduced the Roadster X+, which is offered with two battery options—4.5 kWh and 9.1 kWh—priced at ₹1.05 lakh and ₹1.55 lakh, respectively. These high-capacity variants promise impressive claimed ranges of 252 km and a remarkable 501 km.

Also Read | Ola Roadster electric bike range to launch tomorrow: Expected price and features

Features and technology The Roadster X comes packed with advanced technology, featuring a 4.3-inch LCD display powered by the brand’s MoveOS 5. This system enables turn-by-turn navigation, over-the-air (OTA) updates, cruise control, a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), and advanced regenerative braking. The motorcycle also includes three riding modes—Sports, Normal, and Eco—allowing riders to optimise performance and efficiency as per their needs.

For those opting for the Roadster X+, additional features such as reverse mode, energy insights, and enhanced regenerative braking are also included.

Performance and safety The Roadster X is powered by a single electric motor delivering 9.38 bhp of peak power. The different battery packs influence the top speed, with the 2.5 kWh model reaching up to 105 km/h, the 3.5 kWh version peaking at 118 km/h, and the 4.5 kWh and 9.1 kWh variants achieving a top speed of 125 km/h.