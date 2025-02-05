Hello User
Business News/ Auto News / Ola Roadster X electric bike launched in India: Check price, features, range and more

Ola Roadster X electric bike launched in India: Check price, features, range and more

Ola Electric has launched the Roadster X, its entry-level electric motorcycle starting at 74,999. It features three battery options, offering ranges from 140 km to 501 km. The motorcycle is equipped with advanced technology, multiple riding modes, and a peak power of 9.38 bhp.

Ola Electric has launched its highly anticipated Roadster X, the entry-level model in its new line-up of electric motorcycles.

Ola Electric has launched its highly anticipated Roadster X, the entry-level model in its new line-up of electric motorcycles. The Roadster X has a sporty and aggressive aesthetic and is priced from just 74,999 (ex-showroom).

Battery variants and pricing

The Roadster X is available in three battery pack configurations, each offering varying ranges and performance levels. The base model, priced at 74,999, is equipped with a 2.5 kWh battery, boasting a claimed range of up to 140 km on a single charge. The mid-spec variant, which costs 84,999, features a 3.5 kWh battery and extends the claimed range to 196 km. The top-spec version, priced at 95,999, comes with a larger 4.5 kWh battery, offering a single-charge range of 252 km.

In addition to these, Ola Electric has introduced the Roadster X+, which is offered with two battery options—4.5 kWh and 9.1 kWh—priced at 1.05 lakh and 1.55 lakh, respectively. These high-capacity variants promise impressive claimed ranges of 252 km and a remarkable 501 km.

Features and technology

The Roadster X comes packed with advanced technology, featuring a 4.3-inch LCD display powered by the brand’s MoveOS 5. This system enables turn-by-turn navigation, over-the-air (OTA) updates, cruise control, a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), and advanced regenerative braking. The motorcycle also includes three riding modes—Sports, Normal, and Eco—allowing riders to optimise performance and efficiency as per their needs.

For those opting for the Roadster X+, additional features such as reverse mode, energy insights, and enhanced regenerative braking are also included.

Performance and safety

The Roadster X is powered by a single electric motor delivering 9.38 bhp of peak power. The different battery packs influence the top speed, with the 2.5 kWh model reaching up to 105 km/h, the 3.5 kWh version peaking at 118 km/h, and the 4.5 kWh and 9.1 kWh variants achieving a top speed of 125 km/h.

Built for everyday commuting, the motorcycle rides on alloy wheels with a front disc and rear drum brake setup, supported by a Combi Braking System (CBS) and brake-by-wire technology. Suspension duties are handled by telescopic forks at the front and dual shocks at the rear.

