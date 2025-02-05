Ola Electric has launched the Roadster X, its entry-level electric motorcycle starting at ₹ 74,999. It features three battery options, offering ranges from 140 km to 501 km. The motorcycle is equipped with advanced technology, multiple riding modes, and a peak power of 9.38 bhp.

Ola Electric has launched its highly anticipated Roadster X, the entry-level model in its new line-up of electric motorcycles. The Roadster X has a sporty and aggressive aesthetic and is priced from just ₹74,999 (ex-showroom).

In addition to these, Ola Electric has introduced the Roadster X+, which is offered with two battery options—4.5 kWh and 9.1 kWh—priced at ₹1.05 lakh and ₹1.55 lakh, respectively. These high-capacity variants promise impressive claimed ranges of 252 km and a remarkable 501 km.

Features and technology The Roadster X comes packed with advanced technology, featuring a 4.3-inch LCD display powered by the brand’s MoveOS 5. This system enables turn-by-turn navigation, over-the-air (OTA) updates, cruise control, a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), and advanced regenerative braking. The motorcycle also includes three riding modes—Sports, Normal, and Eco—allowing riders to optimise performance and efficiency as per their needs.

For those opting for the Roadster X+, additional features such as reverse mode, energy insights, and enhanced regenerative braking are also included.

Performance and safety The Roadster X is powered by a single electric motor delivering 9.38 bhp of peak power. The different battery packs influence the top speed, with the 2.5 kWh model reaching up to 105 km/h, the 3.5 kWh version peaking at 118 km/h, and the 4.5 kWh and 9.1 kWh variants achieving a top speed of 125 km/h.

Built for everyday commuting, the motorcycle rides on alloy wheels with a front disc and rear drum brake setup, supported by a Combi Braking System (CBS) and brake-by-wire technology. Suspension duties are handled by telescopic forks at the front and dual shocks at the rear.

