Bhavish Aggarwal, CEO and co-founder of Ola Electric has shared an update that the firm has started to install its charging network which is also known as Hypercharger.

The development comes after days the company started rolling out its e-scooters S1 and S1 Pro. The CEO also shared an update that the EV maker is planning to increase the charging infrastructure in the coming days.

Bhavish Aggarwal in a tweet tweeted, “Hypercharger roll out has begun across cities. At key BPCL pumps as well as residential complexes. 4000+ points up through next year. We’re installing across India and will make them operational in 6-8 weeks. Will be free for use till end June 22 for all customers."

Hypercharger roll out has begun across cities. At key BPCL pumps as well as residential complexes. 4000+ points up through next year.



We're installing across India and will make them operational in 6-8 weeks. Will be free for use till end June 22 for all customers.

Customers can charge their e-scooters through these Hyperchargers and they will be able to do it for free for the next six months which is June 2022.

According to the company the Ola Hypercharger Network will be the widest and densest electric two wheeler charging network in the world, with more than 100,000 charging points across 400 cities. In the first year alone, Ola is setting up over 5,000 charging points across 100 cities in India, more than double the existing charging infrastructure in the country.

The company further said that the Ola Hypercharger will also be the fastest two wheeler charging network. The Ola Scooter can be charged 50% in just 18 minutes for a 75 kms range, providing superior range confidence. Ola Hyperchargers will be widely deployed across cities and will be found in city centers and dense business districts as stand alone towers as well as in popular locations such as malls, IT parks, office complexes, cafes and more, ensuring that Ola Electric customers always have a Hypercharger nearby.

The Ola Hypercharger network, being built by Ola along with partners, will be complemented by the home charger that will be bundled with the Ola Scooter. The home charger will require no installation and will provide Ola customers the convenience of charging at home by simply plugging into a regular wall socket for overnight charging.

