Ola Electric has teased a new colour variant of Ola S1 Air. The company has teased a neon green colour variant of the electric scooter via a post on microblogging site Twitter. To recall, Ola S1 Air was launched last year with a starting price of ₹1,09,999 (ex-showroom) for the base variant.

The e-scooter is up for pre-orders in the country. Those interested can pre-reserve the Ola S1 Air by paying an upfront amount of ₹999. Stellar Blue, Porcelain White, Coral Glam, Liquid Silver and Midnight Blue are the current colour variants of the e-scooter.

Ola Electric has scheduled a launch event on July 28 when it will commence the deliveries of Ola S1 Air.

The Ola S1 Air is packed with cutting-edge MoveOS 3 technology and offers an impressive range of 76km. Buyers can select from a range of attractive color variants, including Coral Glam, Jet Black, Liquid Silver, Neo Mint, and Porcelain White.

Under the hood, the Ola S1 Air houses a 2.5KWh lithium-ion battery that takes approximately 4.5 hours to fully charge. Ola claims that the S1 Air can accelerate from 0 to 40km in just 4.3 seconds, reaching a top speed of 85kmph. The scooter offers three different modes - Eco, Sport, and Reverse, with an IDC range of 100 km in Eco mode.

Weighing only 99kg, the Ola S1 Air is remarkably lighter compared to similarly priced internal combustion engine (ICE) scooters. The scooter is equipped with drum brakes at the front and rear disc brakes, ensuring safe and reliable braking performance.

Ola Electric has conducted extensive testing of the Ola S1 Air, covering a distance of over 5 lakh kilometers. This rigorous testing aims to position the Ola S1 Air as a formidable competitor to the TVS iQube electric scooter.