Ola S1 Air neon colour scheme revealed, deliveries begin July 28

Under the hood, the Ola S1 Air houses a 2.5KWh lithium-ion battery that takes approximately 4.5 hours to fully charge. Ola claims that the S1 Air can accelerate from 0 to 40km in just 4.3 seconds, reaching a top speed of 85kmph. The scooter offers three different modes - Eco, Sport, and Reverse, with an IDC range of 100 km in Eco mode.