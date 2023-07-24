Ola S1 Air purchase window opens July 28: A look at e-scooter’s top features

Ola S1 Air purchase window opens July 28: A look at e-scooter’s top features1 min read 24 Jul 2023, 10:19 AM IST
Ola Electric is set to begin deliveries of its Ola S1 Air electric scooter in India, with purchase windows opening on July 28. The scooter is priced at ₹1,09,999.
Last year, Ola launched the Ola S1 Air electric scooter in the country, marking it as the company's most affordable e-scooter to date. The scooter is available in three different variants, with an introductory price of ₹1,09,999 (ex-showroom) for the base model.
