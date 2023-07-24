Ola S1 Air purchase window opens July 28: A look at e-scooter’s top features

Last year, Ola launched the Ola S1 Air electric scooter in the country, marking it as the company's most affordable e-scooter to date. The scooter is available in three different variants, with an introductory price of ₹1,09,999 (ex-showroom) for the base model.

The scooter was up for pre-orders till now. Ola Electric is now set to begin the deliveries of Ola S1 Air. As announced by the company, the purchase windows for Ola S1 Air will open on July 28.

The e-scooter is currently priced at ₹1,09,999 (ex-showroom), as mentioned before. Following the introductory offer, the ex-showroom price for the e-scooter will be ₹1,20,000 lakh (ex-showroom).

The Ola S1 Air comes with the latest MoveOS 3 technology and boasts an impressive range of 76km. Buyers have the option to choose from various color variants, including Coral Glam, Jet Black, Liquid Silver, Neo Mint, and Porcelain White.

Under the hood, the Ola S1 Air houses a 2.5KWh lithium-ion battery that takes approximately 4.5 hours to charge fully. According to the company's claims, the Ola S1 Air can accelerate from 0 to 40km in just 4.3 seconds, with a top speed of 85kmph. The scooter offers three different modes – Eco, Sport, and Reverse, with an IDC range of 100 km in Eco mode.

Ola states that the Ola S1 Air weighs 99kg, making it lighter compared to similarly priced internal combustion engine (ICE) scooters. The scooter is equipped with drum brakes at the front and rear disc brakes, ensuring safe and reliable braking performance.

Recently, Ola Electric conducted rigorous testing of the Ola S1 Air, covering a distance of over 5 lakh kilometers. This extensive testing was aimed at establishing the Ola S1 Air as a strong competitor to the TVS iQube electric scooter.