Ola S1 Air purchase window opens July 28: A look at e-scooter’s top features

Under the hood, the Ola S1 Air houses a 2.5KWh lithium-ion battery that takes approximately 4.5 hours to charge fully. According to the company's claims, the Ola S1 Air can accelerate from 0 to 40km in just 4.3 seconds, with a top speed of 85kmph. The scooter offers three different modes – Eco, Sport, and Reverse, with an IDC range of 100 km in Eco mode.