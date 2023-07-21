Ola S1 Air.tested for over 5,00,000 km, Ola Electric claims

Ola Electric claims that its electric scooter, the Ola S1 Air, has undergone rigorous testing covering over 5 lakh kilometers. This extensive testing aims to position the Ola S1 Air as a formidable rival to the TVS iQube electric scooter.

The company shared a post on microblogging site Twitter, announcing the same. It said “The versatile Ola S1 Air. Tested for over 5,00,000 km. Go ahead. Make every ride, a joyride." To recall, Ola S1 Air was launched in the country last year. It is the company’s most affordable e-scooter yet. It is offered in three different variants and comes with a starting price of ₹84,999 for the base model.

The mid-tier variant of the Ola S1 Air electric scooter is priced at ₹99,999, while the top-tier variant costs ₹1,09,000 (all prices are ex-showroom). The scooter features Ola's latest MoveOS 3 and offers a range of 76km. Buyers can select from Coral Glam, Jet Black, Liquid Silver, Neo Mint, and Porcelain White color options.

With a 2.5KWh lithium-ion battery, the Ola S1 Air takes approximately 4.5 hours to fully charge. The scooter boasts an impressive acceleration, going from 0 to 40km in just 4.3 seconds, with a top speed of 85kmph. It offers three different modes - Eco, Sport, and Reverse, and provides an IDC range of 100km in Eco mode.

According to Ola, the Ola S1 Air electric scooter weighs 99kg, making it lighter than comparably priced internal combustion engine (ICE) scooters. The scooter is equipped with drum brakes at the front and rear disc brakes.

The comoany will begin the deliveries of Ola S1 Air from this month i.e. July.

Recently. Ola Electric CEO Bhavish Aggarwal shared the company’s future plans. On company's IPO plans CEO of Ola Electrics,Aggarwal, said that he was expecting four to six years of revenue for company's IPO plans.

“Now I can feel that it will be much earlier. Ola Electric has grown and matured faster than I had initially planned because the market response has been very strong," the thirty-seven-year old CEO told Bloomberg in an interview.