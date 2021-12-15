Ola will start delivering its electric scooters Ola S1 and Ola S1 Pro today. The electric scooters have been manufactured at the Ola’s Futurefactory in Tamil Nadu. The test rides of Ola S1 and Ola S1 Pro started last month and the mobility platform announced that the actual deliveries will begin from December 15. Ola has been running its production lines at full capacity to meet the demands. Ola claims to receive over 10 lakh bookings for these electric scooters.

CEO of Ola Bhavish Aggarwal had already thanked the buyers for their patience due to prolong delay in the actual deliveries from the day of announcement and bookings.

The Bengaluru-based mobility firm started the test rides of these scooters only last month. Ola launched its first electric scooter in two variants; S1 and S1 Pro, in August this year.

Ola Electric had started test rides in Bengaluru, Delhi, Ahmedabad, and Kolkata on November 10, and then opened up five more cities - Chennai, Hyderabad, Kochi, Mumbai, and Pune on November 19.

The company unveiled its Ola S1 electric scooterat ₹99,999 and ₹1,29,999, respectively (ex-showroom including FAME II subsidy and excluding state subsidies). While the sale was to start on September 8, it postponed the sale process by a week to September 15 as it faced "technical difficulties" in making the website for purchases live for customers.

Ola has also got order from the embassy of Netherlands for customised Ola scooters for its offices in India.

