Ola S1 and Ola S1 Pro ready for delivery. See inside images

Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Ola will finally start delivering its electric scooters, S1 and S1 Pro, starting December 15. The CEO of the Bengaluru based mobility firm, Bhavish Aggarwal announced the new delivery date and shared the images of scooters within the Future factory in Tamil Nadu. He thanked the interested buyers for their patience. Ola has been missing the delivery dates of its newly launched electric scooters. The bookings were started in August this year and since then Ola missed the dates for test rides and final deliveries. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Ola will finally start delivering its electric scooters, S1 and S1 Pro, starting December 15. The CEO of the Bengaluru based mobility firm, Bhavish Aggarwal announced the new delivery date and shared the images of scooters within the Future factory in Tamil Nadu. He thanked the interested buyers for their patience. Ola has been missing the delivery dates of its newly launched electric scooters. The bookings were started in August this year and since then Ola missed the dates for test rides and final deliveries.

View Full Image Ola Electric Scooters Click on the image to enlarge {{name}} {{#items}} {{{headline}}}

View Full Image Ola Electric Scooters Click on the image to enlarge Subscribe to Continue Reading Start 15 Days Free Trial

Last month, Ola started the test rides for S1 and S1 Pro. The company said that Ola Electric has completed 20,000 test rides for its S1 and S1 Pro electric scooters and it is now aiming to conduct 10,000 test rides in a day starting from this month across 1,000 cities.

Ola has received 1 million reservations for its electric scooter, said Bhavish Aggarwal said on Thursday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

View Full Image Ola Electric S1 and S1 Pro scooters being readied for delivery Click on the image to enlarge

Ola Electric had kicked off test rides in Bengaluru, Delhi, Ahmedabad, and Kolkata on November 10, and then opened up five more cities - Chennai, Hyderabad, Kochi, Mumbai, and Pune on November 19.