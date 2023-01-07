Ola S1 and S1 Pro all colour variants now available

Ola S1 and S1 Pro all colour variants now available2 min read . 12:57 PM IST
- Gerua colour variant – introduced on the occasion of Holi last year is also available for both Ola S1 and Ola S1 Pro electric scooters.
Looking to buy an Ola Electric scooter? If yes, then Ola CEO Bhavish Aggarwal has a good news for you. You will now have 11 different colour options of Ola S1a dn Ola S1 Pro to choose from.
As announced by Aggarwal via a Twitter post, both Ola S1 and Ola S1 Pro will now be available in all colour variants. These include Porcelain White, Khaki, Neo Mint, Coral Glam, Jet Black, Marshmellow, Liquid Silver, Millenial Pink, Anthracite Grey, Midnight Blue and Matt Black.
In addition, the gerua colour variant – introduced on the occasion of Holi last year is available for both Ola S1 and Ola S1 Pro electric scooters.
“Today onwards, both S1 and S1 Pro will be available in all 10 colours. Also our Gerua (orange) colour, which was launched only for Holi last year, will now be available on both S1 and S1 Pro. Many customers were asking for these changes and glad we could get it done!," Aggarwal writes in the tweet.
Ola Electric offers three electric scooters in the country- Ola S1, Ola S1 Pro and Ola S1 Air. Ola S1 Pro is the company’s first electric scooter that was launched in 2021. It is offered at a price range of ₹99999 to ₹1,39,999.
Last year, Ola Electric introduced Ola S1 in August and Ola S1 Air in October. Ola S1 Electric scooter carries an introductory price of ₹99,999. While the Ola S1 Air comes with a price tag of ₹85,000. The electric scooter comes equipped with the company’s latest MoveOS 3 and is said to have a range of 76km.
Recently, the company announced that it sold 25,000 scooters in December 2022 in the country. The company, as per a tweet by Bhavish Aggarwal now has a 30% market share. “A December to Remember! We sold 25000 scooters & grew our market share to 30%. India’s EV revolution has truly taken off! 2023 will be even bigger. Onwards and upwards," he said in a tweet.
