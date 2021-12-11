Ola S1 and S1 Pro production in full swing as delivery date nears. Inside details

Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

As the delivery date for the Ola electric scooters nears the production lines have been running at full speed. Ola is about the start delivering its electric scooters S1 and S1 Pro from December 15. Building on the hype, the CEO of Ola Bhavish Aggarwal shared the information about the production of Ola S1 and Ola S1 Pro today. Last week, he thanked interested buyers for their patience due to prolong delay in the actual deliveries from the day of announcement and bookings. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As the delivery date for the Ola electric scooters nears the production lines have been running at full speed. Ola is about the start delivering its electric scooters S1 and S1 Pro from December 15. Building on the hype, the CEO of Ola Bhavish Aggarwal shared the information about the production of Ola S1 and Ola S1 Pro today. Last week, he thanked interested buyers for their patience due to prolong delay in the actual deliveries from the day of announcement and bookings.

These electric scooters have been manufactured locally at its Future factory in Tamil Nadu. {{name}} {{#items}} {{{headline}}}

These electric scooters have been manufactured locally at its Future factory in Tamil Nadu. Subscribe to Continue Reading Start 15 Days Free Trial

Bhavish tweeted, “Nothing can be more beautiful than a manufacturing line running at full speed!" {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Bengaluru-based mobility firm started the test rides of these scooters only last month. Ola launched its first electric scooter in two variants; S1 and S1 Pro, in August this year.

Ola Electric had started test rides in Bengaluru, Delhi, Ahmedabad, and Kolkata on November 10, and then opened up five more cities - Chennai, Hyderabad, Kochi, Mumbai, and Pune on November 19.

The company unveiled its Ola S1 electric scooterat ₹99,999 and ₹1,29,999, respectively (ex-showroom including FAME II subsidy and excluding state subsidies). While the sale was to start on September 8, it postponed the sale process by a week to September 15 as it faced "technical difficulties" in making the website for purchases live for customers. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}