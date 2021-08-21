Ola launched entered the electric scooter market with a bang by launching the new S1 and S1 Pro scooters. The company has priced the scooter competitively. The Ola S1 Pro has been priced at ₹1,29,999 whereas the Ola S1 has been priced at ₹99,999.

In order to increase the reach of the scooter to more buyers. Ola has claimed that the scooter can be purchased with EMIs as low as ₹2,999.

Also read: Ola S1 rival Simple One scooter receives over 30,000 pre-bookings. Details here

Additionally, Ola Electric also shared a few financiers who will provide loans to S1 and S1 Pro buyers. Buyers can avail loans from banks such as HDFC, ICICI, Bank of Baroda, Kotak Mahindra, Axis Bank, Tata Capital, Yes Bank, AU Small Finance Bank, Jana Small Finance Bank and others.

Ola CEO Bhavish Aggarwal, during the launch event specified that the Scooter can be purchased from 8 September. However, the deliveries will only begin from October.

The Ola S1 and Ola S1 Pro can be distinguished by the driving range, top speed and colour options. Additionally, the Ola S1 will also miss on some key features such as the hill-hold function and cruise control. Ola S1 will also miss out on the voice assistant feature that can be found on the Pro variant.

Also read: Ola S1 scooter is cheaper in these states after subsidies. Check price list

In terms of driving range, the Ola S1 provides a range of 121 km in ideal driving conditions (IDC) while the Ola S1 Pro provides a range of 181 km (IDC). The top speed on the S1 is 90 kmph whereas the top speed on Ola S1 Pro is 115 kmph.

Ola S1 will be available in 5 colours whereas the Ola S1 Pro will be available in all 10 colours.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.