Ola Electric launched the Ola S1 scooter last week and the company has garnered a lot of attention due to some segment-first features as well as pricing of the new scooter. The company also plans to make the delivery process completely unconventional. Ola plans to deliver the scooters to the buyer's home.

While delivery can function in this new unconventional way, what happens to service and repairs? Ola has plans for that as well. The company has shared the steps that will have to be followed in order to get the scooter serviced.

View Full Image The application allows the user to track the ‘Ola Champion’

The service booking will be made from the official application for the scooter. The company will then assign an “Ola Champion" to conduct the service, along with an estimated time of arrival. The servicing will be done at home by the assigned technician.

The scooter will also use Predictive AI maintenance where users will get alerts prompting for a service or a repair via the phone.

Ola has claimed that it will sell its scooters through an omnichannel model, including both online and offline experience centres that it is in the process of setting up. Ola Electric aims to have one experience centre in every city over the next three months.

The Ola S1 has been priced at ₹99,999 which the Ola S1 Pro is selling at a price of ₹1,29,999. However, the pricing is different for some of the states namely Delhi, Maharashtra, Gujarat and Rajasthan. The price of Ola S1 starts as low as ₹79,999 in the state of Gujarat. The Ola S1 Pro has been priced at 1,09,999 in Gujarat. The price difference can be attributed to various subsidies.

Bookings for the scooter are still open and interested buyers can book the scooter for a token amount of ₹499. Ola plans to start delivering the new electric scooter by next month. The company has received bookings from over 1000 Indian cities and Ola plans to begin the delivery process for all regions simultaneously.

Ola S1 provides a range of 121 km in ideal driving conditions and comes with a top speed of 90 kmph. The Ola S1 Pro has a claimed driving range of 181 km in ideal driving conditions. The top speed on the Pro version is 115 kmph.

