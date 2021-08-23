Ola S1 electric scooter: Here's how the company will handle servicing and repair

The Ola S1 has been priced at ₹99,999 which the Ola S1 Pro is selling at a price of ₹1,29,999. However, the pricing is different for some of the states namely Delhi, Maharashtra, Gujarat and Rajasthan. The price of Ola S1 starts as low as ₹79,999 in the state of Gujarat. The Ola S1 Pro has been priced at 1,09,999 in Gujarat. The price difference can be attributed to various subsidies.