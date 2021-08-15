Ola Electric has finally launched its new Scooter S1 in India. The electric two-wheeler has been priced aggressively and boasts of some segment-first features. The company had opened bookings for the scooter one month prior to the launch with a token amount of ₹499.

Pricing and Availablity

Ola S1 has been priced at ₹99,999 (ex-showroom price)

Ola S1 Pro has been priced at ₹1,29,999 (ex-showroom price)

The prices will be lower for states that provide FAME subsidy.

In Delhi, the prices will start at ₹ 85,099 (all prices ex-showroom)

85,099 (all prices ex-showroom) In Gujarat, the prices will start at ₹ 79,999

79,999 In Maharashtra, the prices will start at ₹ 94,999

94,999 In Rajasthan, the prices will start at ₹ 89,968

Buyers will be provided options to finance the scooter with EMI prices as low as ₹2,999. Ola has announced that the deliveries for the scooter will begin from October. Booking will remain open for interested customers.

Difference between Ola S1 and Ola S1 Pro

Ola S1 comes with a top speed of 90kmph with a 0 to 40kmph speed of 3.6 seconds. The Scooter comes with a driving range fo 121 km with a peak power of 8.5 kW.

Ola S1 Pro comes with a top speed of 115kmph along with a 0 to 40kmph acceleration in 3 seconds. The scooter provides a driving range of 181 km with a peak power of 8.5kW.

The Scooter has been launched in 10 colours which have been divided into three different paint schemes which include pastel, matte and metallic.

The company claimed that bookings have poured in from over 1000 Indian cities and the company plans to start delivering to all locations simultaneously. The Ola Scooter S1 can also be home delivered to buyers.

The Scooter can be charged up to 50% in 18 minutes and a 50% charge can deliver 75 km driving range.

Ola Scooter features have been trickled down to interested buyers for the past few months. The company had revealed most of the features including a reverse mode and keyless experience via the official application.

Ola Electric claims the scooter comes with the biggest boot space in its segment. The company provides a top speed of 115 kmph on the scooter.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.