Ola Electric has launched a cheaper alternative to Ola S1 Pro. The company announced the Ola Electric S1 scooter in India with an introductory price of ₹99,999. The all-new electric scooter is equipped with a 3KWh electric motor and has a range of up to 131 km. With the sports mode, the scooter will run up to 90 km on a single charge.

Ola S1 Electric scooter: Price and availability

Ola S1 Electric scooter carries an introductory price of ₹99,999. The scooter can be pre-reserved at ₹499 from August 15 to August 31. Those pre-reserving will have early access to the purchase window on September 1, while the purchase window opens for other customers on September 2.

Delivery of the Ola S1 Electric scooter will begin September 7. EMI for the scooter will start at ₹2,999. Ola has also announced a loan processing fee waiver as well.

Ola S1 Electric scooter: Features

Ola S1 Electric scooter runs on the company’s own MoveOS 3. The upgraded software will reach to Ola S1 by Diwali this year. Powered by a 3KWh electric motor, the electric scooter has three different driving modes- Eco, Sports and Normal. In the eco mode, it is claimed to have 128 km range, while the normal range delivers a 101 km of range. In the Sports mode, Ola S1 Electric scooter will offer 90 km range. Ola Electric claims that the all-new scooter can run at a top speed of 90 kmph.

Red, Jet black, Porcelain White, Neo Mint (Blue) and Liquid Silver are the colour options of the Ola S1 Electric scooter.

Meanwhile, Ola has introduced a Khaki colour variant of its Ola Electric S1 Pro to mark the 75th anniversary of Indian Independence. The new colour model will join the existing Marshmellow , Neo Mint, Porcelain White, Coral Glam, Jet Black, Liquid Silver, Matt Black, Anthracite Grey and Gerua colour options of Ola Electric S1 Pro.