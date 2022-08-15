Ola S1 Electric scooter launched with MoveOS 3: Check details2 min read . Updated: 15 Aug 2022, 04:26 PM IST
- Ola S1 Electric scooter can be pre-booked from August 15 to August 31.
Ola Electric has launched a cheaper alternative to Ola S1 Pro. The company announced the Ola Electric S1 scooter in India with an introductory price of ₹99,999. The all-new electric scooter is equipped with a 3KWh electric motor and has a range of up to 131 km. With the sports mode, the scooter will run up to 90 km on a single charge.