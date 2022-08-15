Ola S1 Electric scooter launched with MoveOS 3: Check details

Ola S1 Electric scooter runs on the company’s own MoveOS 3. The upgraded software will reach to Ola S1 by Diwali this year. Powered by a 3KWh electric motor, the electric scooter has three different driving modes- Eco, Sports and Normal. In the eco mode, it is claimed to have 128 km range, while the normal range delivers a 101 km of range. In the Sports mode, Ola S1 Electric scooter will offer 90 km range. Ola Electric claims that the all-new scooter can run at a top speed of 90 kmph.

