Ola S1 electric scooters are now getting MoveOS 3 beta update: Details

Ola has also added Party mode with MoveOS3. It enables the headlight of the Ola electric scooter to be in sync with the song the user is listening to. The MoveOS 3 also brings the call screen on Ola dashboard. The feature will allow users to know who’s calling directly on the Ola scooter. In addition, Ola users will be able to auto-reply when driving the scooter.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}