Ola S1 electric scooters are now getting MoveOS 3 beta update: Details

Ola Electric has started rolling out MoveOS 3 beta update for S1 scooters. The software was announced during Diwali. The company is finally its beta update to customers. Announcing via a Twitter post, Ola said “MoveOS 3 is all set to change the game by making your Ola S1 feature-heavy and future-ready. We've started the Beta rollout and will be rolling it out to in phases till launch".
Ola Electric has started rolling out MoveOS 3 beta update for S1 scooters. The software was announced during Diwali. The company is finally its beta update to customers. Announcing via a Twitter post, Ola said “MoveOS 3 is all set to change the game by making your Ola S1 feature-heavy and future-ready. We've started the Beta rollout and will be rolling it out to in phases till launch".
Registrations for MoveOS 3 started on October 25. Those interested can request beta access to MoveOS 3 from https://moveos.olaelectric.com website.
Registrations for MoveOS 3 started on October 25. Those interested can request beta access to MoveOS 3 from https://moveos.olaelectric.com website.
MoveOS 3 update brings a host of new features such as hill-assist, fast charging and more. The OS also brings improvements to the interface and functionality of existing features on the Ola S1 lineup - Ola S1 and Ola S1 Pro.
MoveOS 3 update brings a host of new features such as hill-assist, fast charging and more. The OS also brings improvements to the interface and functionality of existing features on the Ola S1 lineup - Ola S1 and Ola S1 Pro.
Major feature coming to Ola electric scooters with the MoveOS 3 software update is the fast charging. Ola claims that it has installed 50 hyperchargers across the country. When plugged into these hyperchargers for 15 minutes, the S1 e-scooter lineup can deliver up to 50km of driving range with the technology.
Major feature coming to Ola electric scooters with the MoveOS 3 software update is the fast charging. Ola claims that it has installed 50 hyperchargers across the country. When plugged into these hyperchargers for 15 minutes, the S1 e-scooter lineup can deliver up to 50km of driving range with the technology.
Another feature coming with MoveOS 3 is the proximity unlock to the Ola S1 lineup. With this ‘6th sense’, Ola Electric scooter users will be able to lock and unlock a scooter, powered by your walk. Ola S1 Air will automatically get unlocked after detecting you near it. When you go away, the electric scooter gets locked automatically.
Another feature coming with MoveOS 3 is the proximity unlock to the Ola S1 lineup. With this ‘6th sense’, Ola Electric scooter users will be able to lock and unlock a scooter, powered by your walk. Ola S1 Air will automatically get unlocked after detecting you near it. When you go away, the electric scooter gets locked automatically.
Ola has also added Party mode with MoveOS3. It enables the headlight of the Ola electric scooter to be in sync with the song the user is listening to. The MoveOS 3 also brings the call screen on Ola dashboard. The feature will allow users to know who’s calling directly on the Ola scooter. In addition, Ola users will be able to auto-reply when driving the scooter.
{{#items}} {{/items}}
{{ displaySpecs }}
{{ minPrice.exShowroomPriceAbb }}{{ minPrice.exShowroomPriceUnit }}* Onwards
Ola has also added Party mode with MoveOS3. It enables the headlight of the Ola electric scooter to be in sync with the song the user is listening to. The MoveOS 3 also brings the call screen on Ola dashboard. The feature will allow users to know who’s calling directly on the Ola scooter. In addition, Ola users will be able to auto-reply when driving the scooter.
Lastly, Ola Electric MoveOS 3 brings different moods to the Ola S1 lineup. With this, users will be able to set different instrument cluster themes and sounds. Users will be able to choose from Bolt Mood, Vintage Mood and more.
Lastly, Ola Electric MoveOS 3 brings different moods to the Ola S1 lineup. With this, users will be able to set different instrument cluster themes and sounds. Users will be able to choose from Bolt Mood, Vintage Mood and more.
{{#items}} {{/items}}
{{ displaySpecs }}
{{ minPrice.exShowroomPriceAbb }}{{ minPrice.exShowroomPriceUnit }}* Onwards
Catch all the Auto News
and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App
to get Daily Market Updates
& Live Business News
.