Praising the EV startup team for speedy delivery procedure, the entrepreneur said that while most other brands have months of waiting for their products and even registrations in dealerships take a few days, Ola Electric is at the fore-front with its fast deliveries
Ola Chairman and Group CEO Bhavish Aggarwal on Monday said that the deliveries of S1 Pro scooter to customers is happening within 24 hours of their purchase.
Praising the EV startup team for speedy delivery procedure, the entrepreneur said that while most other brands have months of waiting for their products and even registrations in dealerships take a few days, Ola Electric is at the fore-front with its fast deliveries.
"Deliveries now happening in under 24hours from purchase! Great work by the @OlaElectric team. Most other brands have months waiting. Even registrations take a few days in dealerships. The future is here, be a part of it!," Aggarwal tweeted.
The firm had opened the latest purchase window on 21 May. It was the third purchase window opened by Ola Electric for customers since launching the electric scooters in 2021.
Besides opening the latest purchase window, the company has simultaneously kicked off community test ride camps in several cities across the country.
The complete process of buying an e-scooter from Ola is fully online through its dedicated app.
Customers can choose the model, colour and add delivery location as well as finance their electric scooters through the app.