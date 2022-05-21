Ola has hiked the price of its S1 Pro electric scooter today. The mobility firm had already announced this probable hike in the past and now with the opening of new purchase window the new price of Ola S1 Pro has been revealed as well. Launched at ₹1.29 lakh in August last year, the Ola S1 Pro now costs ₹1.40 lakh (ex-showroom). The reasons were not disclosed but you can blame it on rising input costs.

Meanwhile, Ola Electric new purchase window is live and you can book its e-scooters, S1 and S1 Pro, through the app. This is the third purchase window for the electric scooters. Customers will be able to choose the model, colour and add delivery location as well as finance their electric scooters through the app.

The new scooters will come with Ola Electric’s latest Move OS2 software updates. The new scooters will also come with features like Bluetooth connectivity, navigation and cruise control features.

Ola S1 Pro electric scooter comes with ARAI certified range of 185 kms on a single charge. The top speed claims to touch 115 kmph and can sprint from 0 to 100 kmph in 3 seconds, as claimed.

Meanwhile, Ola Electric CEO, Bhavish Aggarwal, announced in a tweet that, "Looking at the excitement, we’ll give a free Gerua scooter to 10 more customers who cross 200km range in a single charge! We have 2 who’ve crossed, one each on MoveOS 2 and 1.0.16. So anyone can achieve!Will host the winners at the Futurefactory in June to take their delivery!"