Ola S1 Pro gets price hike as the new purchase window goes live

Ola has hiked the price of its S1 Pro electric scooter today. The mobility firm had already announced this probable hike in the past and now with the opening of new purchase window the new price of Ola S1 Pro has been revealed as well. Launched at ₹1.29 lakh in August last year, the Ola S1 Pro now costs ₹1.40 lakh (ex-showroom). The reasons were not disclosed but you can blame it on rising input costs.

