Ola S1 Pro, S1 Air, and S1 X+ receive a price cut! Check offer details
In a bid to make electric scooters more accessible and affordable, Ola Electric has announced significant price drops for their S1 Pro, S1 Air, and S1 X+ models for the month of February, reported HT Auto. The prices have been slashed by up to ₹25,000, bringing the S1 Pro to ₹1.30 lakh, the S1 Air to ₹1.05 lakh, and the S1 X+ to ₹85,000, all ex-showroom.