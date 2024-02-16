In a bid to make electric scooters more accessible and affordable, Ola Electric has announced significant price drops for their S1 Pro, S1 Air, and S1 X+ models for the month of February, reported HT Auto. The prices have been slashed by up to ₹25,000, bringing the S1 Pro to ₹1.30 lakh, the S1 Air to ₹1.05 lakh, and the S1 X+ to ₹85,000, all ex-showroom. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As per the publication, this move follows a similar strategy in January when Ola Electric offered discounts such as a flat ₹20,000 off on the S1 X+ and additional benefits like free extended warranty, exchange bonuses, and credit card discounts on the S1 Pro and S1 Air.

Reportedly, potential buyers were also provided with attractive finance options, including zero down payment, no-cost EMI, zero processing fees, and an enticing 7.99% interest rate. These initiatives aimed to make the transition to electric mobility more appealing and financially feasible for customers. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Furthermore, Ola Electric introduced an 8-year/80,000 km warranty on the battery pack for the S1 Air and S1 Pro scooters. Buyers can opt for extended warranties of one lakh km for an additional ₹5,000 or 1.25 lakh km for ₹12,500.

In addition to the pricing adjustments, the company unveiled its latest software iteration, MoveOS 4, enhancing the overall user experience. MoveOS 4 introduces several safety features such as tamper alert, Hill Hold, and Hill Descent Control.

Other notable updates include garage mode, faster hypercharging, improved regeneration, profile controls, Care Mood, Concert mode, increased range, and improved proximity unlock. A new Ride Journal feature will provide users with insights into average speed, battery usage, range, regen, efficiency, money saved, and distance covered. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The company showcased four models - Diamondhead, Adventure, Cruiser, and Roadster - though the specific release order remains unconfirmed. As the electric mobility sector continues to evolve, Ola Electric's strategic pricing adjustments and feature enhancements aim to position them as a frontrunner in the competitive market.

